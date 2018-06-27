Morton (10-1) struck out 13 in seven scoreless innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and two walks on way to a win.

Morton issued no extra-base hits and threw 67 of 98 pitches for strikes in his dominant outing against Toronto. This was the fifth game this season that Morton has recorded double-digit strikeouts, and he now sports a 122:39 K:BB in 95.2 innings. Morton has a .195 batting average against, making him one of only seven pitchers in the majors holding opponents under a .200 average. His next start will be against the Rays in Tampa Bay.