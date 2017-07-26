Morton (8-4) tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out nine in a 5-0 win over the Phillies.

He threw 71 of 105 pitches for strikes in dominating Philadelphia and recording his fifth quality start of the year. Morton has now won three of four outings since coming off the DL, posting a 3.28 ERA and 27:8 K:BB in 24.2 innings over that stretch. The right-hander will next take the mound Tuesday at home against the Rays.