Morton (15-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings while striking out seven in a 10-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.

In a different era, his stellar winning percentage and 3.15 ERA might be garnering Morton some Cy Young consideration, but he'll instead have to make do with a legitimate shot at a second straight World Series ring. The right-hander will next take the mound Friday at home against the Angels.