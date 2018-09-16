Astros' Charlie Morton: Fans seven in win over D-backs
Morton (15-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings while striking out seven in a 10-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.
In a different era, his stellar winning percentage and 3.15 ERA might be garnering Morton some Cy Young consideration, but he'll instead have to make do with a legitimate shot at a second straight World Series ring. The right-hander will next take the mound Friday at home against the Angels.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Next start pushed to Saturday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Picks up win in return from DL•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Activated for Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Plays catch Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...