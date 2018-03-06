Astros' Charlie Morton: Fans six Tuesday
Morton allowed three hits and struck out six over three innings in Tuesday's game against Washington.
Morton hasn't allowed a run or walked a batter in five spring innings and is exhibiting signs that last season's campaign was no fluke. The 34-year-old is enjoying a late-career renaissance. He'll have a spot in what might be the best rotation in the AL.
