Astros' Charlie Morton: Game 7 starter
Morton will take the mound for Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Morton was knocked around by the Yankees in Game 3 of the series, but manager A.J. Hinch believes it was a bout with bad luck and that the 33-year-old can pull through on regular rest. He will once again oppose CC Sabathia -- who bested him in Game 3 -- in the series-deciding Game 7 tilt.
