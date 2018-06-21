Astros' Charlie Morton: Gives up unearned run in win
Morton (9-1) allowed just one unearned run on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts through six innings in a win Wednesday over the Astros.
Morton continues to succeed despite aberrant control. This marks the fifth time Morton has walked at least four batters and the second time he has managed to still complete a quality start despite the free passes. Morton was still nasty, as he induced 15 swinging strikes, and the Rays were never able to mount a serious rally. Morton failed to complete a quality start in his first two starts in May, but he looks to be back on track. He'll get a test against another American League East foe Tuesday against Toronto.
