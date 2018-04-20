Astros' Charlie Morton: Has another strong outing
Morton (3-0) allowed three hits while walking none and striking out eight across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mariners.
Morton continued his excellent start to the season, dominating the Mariners on Thursday by generating 13 swinging strikes and nine ground balls. Through four starts, Morton has three scoreless outings of at least six innings and struck out more than 10 batters per nine innings. His velocity remains in line with last season, leaving little reason to doubt that Morton will continue to produce quality results.
