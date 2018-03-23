Morton allowed nine runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings in Thursday's start against Miami.

Morton ran his pitch count to 83, the one positive takeaway from an otherwise forgettable outing. It had been a relatively uneventful spring training for Morton until Thursday. It does nothing to change his status: he'll be Houston's fifth starter and will start the home opener, April 2, against Baltimore. Before then, however, he will pitch in an exhibition game against the Nationals at Minute Maid Park in Houston next Tuesday.