Morton (9-5) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings in Friday's 6-4 loss to Texas.

Morton didn't have his best stuff and compounded that by committing an error that led to two unearned runs and inflated his pitch count to 37 in a four-run third inning. Not every start's going to be a quality one, so you'll just have to accept this one and move on. Morton has been very steady for the Astros this season, out-pitching his preseason projections, particularly in the area of strikeouts. His next start will come Wednesday when the Astros kick off a homestand against the Diamondbacks.