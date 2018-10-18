Astros' Charlie Morton: Lasts 2.1 innings in Game 4
Morton gave up three runs on three hits with two walks over 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. He struck out two.
It was trouble from the start as Morton gave up a two-run single to Rafael Devers in the first inning and surrendered a RBI double to Xander Bogaerts that ended his outing in the third inning. The right-hander's first appearance of the postseason was disappointing to say the least, taking 53 pitches to get through 2.1 innings and allowing five baserunners in addition to two wild pitches. The 34-year-old now has an 11.57 ERA in the postseason.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Draws Game 4 assignment•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Tosses three scoreless frames•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Returns to team ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Slated to pitch Sunday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Will make another start this season•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Leaves with shoulder discomfort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...