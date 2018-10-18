Morton gave up three runs on three hits with two walks over 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. He struck out two.

It was trouble from the start as Morton gave up a two-run single to Rafael Devers in the first inning and surrendered a RBI double to Xander Bogaerts that ended his outing in the third inning. The right-hander's first appearance of the postseason was disappointing to say the least, taking 53 pitches to get through 2.1 innings and allowing five baserunners in addition to two wild pitches. The 34-year-old now has an 11.57 ERA in the postseason.