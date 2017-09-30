Astros' Charlie Morton: Makes enriching start Friday
Morton (14-7) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Morton, who triggered a $625,000 bonus in his contract by making his 25th start of the season, was dominant early, much like he's been in many of his previous 24 starts. He retired the first 13 batters before his perfect game was broken up by a Mitch Moreland double in the fifth inning. When the right-hander ran into trouble, the Astros bullpen picked him up. Morton finished the regular season with a 3.62 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and a 10.0 K/9, seemingly solidifying his spot in the rotation for the postseason.
