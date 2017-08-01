Morton (9-4) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a win Monday against the Rays.

Morton has now won four of his last five starts and has quality starts in three of them. His one mistake Monday night was a two-run home run by Corey Dickerson. The long ball has been his main weakness this season; Morton owns a 3.77 ERA despite having surrendered 11 home runs now in 15 starts, good for a mediocre 1.1 HR/9. That homer problem, unfortunately, will probably keep him too consistent to get to the next level.