Morton (9-4) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a win Monday against the Rays.

Morton has now won four of his last five starts and has quality starts in three of them. His one mistake Monday night was a two-run home run by Corey Dickerson. The long ball has been his main weakness this season; Morton owns a 3.77 ERA despite having surrendered 11 home runs now in 15 starts, good for a mediocre 1.1 HR/9. That homer problem, unfortunately, will probably keep him too consistent to get to the next level.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast