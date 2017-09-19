Morton's next start will come Saturday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morton's next outing will come eight days after his last one; manager A.J. Hinch is starting to align his starters for the postseason, so he will move both Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander ahead of Morton in the rotation. Morton has faced the Angels twice this season and is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 8:3 K:BB over 10 innings.