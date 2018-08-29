Astros' Charlie Morton: Next start pushed back
Morton will have his next start pushed back a few days in order to receive some extra rest, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Morton recently pitched against the Athletics on Tuesday and is on pace to set career highs in starts and innings pitched, so manager A.J. Hinch has elected to give him a breather with rosters set to expand this weekend. The Astros are leaving Saturday's starter as "TBA" for the time being, while Gerrit Cole will take the hill Sunday versus the Angels. It's unclear whether Morton will receive just one extra day off and pitch Monday, but expect him to toe the rubber at some point during the club's three-game set against Minnesota next week. On the year, Morton has logged a 3.14 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 11.0 K/9 across 152 innings.
