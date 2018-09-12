Astros' Charlie Morton: Next start pushed to Saturday
Morton's next start will be pushed back to Saturday against Arizona, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Morton will operate on an extra two days of rest, after he returned from the disabled list and started last Saturday against Boston. The 34-year-old is approaching career highs in starts and innings while having the best season of his career. Morton has a career-low 3.15 ERA and a career-high 188 strikeouts (10.8 K/9).
