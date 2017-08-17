Morton (10-5) emerged victorious Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing one run on three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Morton rebounded after surrendering multiple earned runs in each of his three previous starts, easily navigating a tough Arizona lineup while tying a season-low in hits allowed. Getting nine runs of support from the league's top-ranked offense was also helpful, as that cushion prevented Arizona's four runs in the final two innings against the bullpen from having any impact on the outcome. Morton will look to build on this effort Tuesday against the Nationals.