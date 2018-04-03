Morton (1-0) picked up the win in Houston's 6-1 victory over Baltimore on Monday, striking out six, walking two and scattering just three hits over six shutout innings.

Morton looked filthy in his first start of the season, generating 17 swings-and-misses and seeing his fastball top out at 98.6 MPH on his way to the victory. The 34-year-old right-hander is coming off a solid 2017 campaign that saw him log a 3.46 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and strike out 163 batters in 146.2 innings. If he can match or improve upon those numbers this season, Morton figures to have a secure spot in the rotation on an absolutely loaded Astros pitching staff.