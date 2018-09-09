Morton (14-3) picked up the win Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Morton dealt with a good amount of traffic in this one but was able to limit the damage. It was respectable return to action for the right-hander, who hadn't started since Aug. 28 due to a shoulder injury. Morton hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his last four starts, struggling to a 5.03 ERA and 17:9 K:BB over that stretch (19.2 innings), though he still owns a sharp 3.15 ERA with 188 strikeouts on the season. He'll face the Diamondbacks at home next.