Astros' Charlie Morton: Picks up win in return from DL
Morton (14-3) picked up the win Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.
Morton dealt with a good amount of traffic in this one but was able to limit the damage. It was respectable return to action for the right-hander, who hadn't started since Aug. 28 due to a shoulder injury. Morton hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his last four starts, struggling to a 5.03 ERA and 17:9 K:BB over that stretch (19.2 innings), though he still owns a sharp 3.15 ERA with 188 strikeouts on the season. He'll face the Diamondbacks at home next.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Activated for Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Plays catch Monday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Put on DL with shoulder injury•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Next start pushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...