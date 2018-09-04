Astros' Charlie Morton: Plays catch Monday
Morton (shoulder) played catch Monday and will throw a bullpen session within the next few days, the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros hope Morton can get himself ready to pitch Saturday against Boston. If he's not available, the Astros will give the start to Josh James.
