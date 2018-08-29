Morton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to right shoulder discomfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

General manager Jeff Luhnow only anticipates Morton missing one start, so there's a decent chance he will be back in action next weekend in Boston. This move came just after the club announced that Morton would have his next start pushed back due to rest. In a corresponding move, Chris Devenski (hamstring) was reinstated from the disabled list.