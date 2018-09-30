Astros' Charlie Morton: Returns to team ahead of Sunday start
Morton returned to the Astros in between Saturday's doubleheader following the birth of his child and is confirmed for Sunday's start, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The shoulder soreness that cut his previous start short doesn't appear to be an issue, though Morton probably won't pitch more than a few innings so the club can conserve him for the playoffs. Whether fantasy players should start him depends on what they'll need during the championship matchup: This probably isn't a good spot to count on a win or quality start, but those merely chasing strikeouts against the whiff-happy Orioles have no reason to avoid him.
