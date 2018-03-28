Astros' Charlie Morton: Shakes off bad outing
Morton allowed one hit and struck out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Brewers.
Morton's previous outing was one to forget, but he bounced back with panache Tuesday. After he allowed a first-inning single, a baserunner wiped out with a double-play, no Brewer reached base safely against Morton. Other than the aforementioned poor outing, the 34-year-old right-hander had a very encouraging spring, hinting that last season's breakthrough was no outlier.
