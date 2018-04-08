Morton (2-0) allowed one unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in Sunday's 4-1 in over San Diego.

Morton has come out of the gate showing no signs of let up from his 14-win campaign in 2017. He hasn't allowed an earned run in two starts while striking out 13 and inducing 16 groundball outs over 12 innings. "Ground Chuck" lived up to his nickname in the fifth when, with the score tied and a man on third base, he induced a grounder from slugger Eric Hosmer to get out of the jam. His next start is Friday at home against the Rangers, who are 24th in OPS (.656) after Sunday's action.