Morton (shoulder) will pitch in Sunday's regular season finale against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Morton is slated to get the ball once more before the end of the regular season after he was removed from his previous start with shoulder discomfort. The right-hander technically may not start Sunday; regardless of his role, he figures to be on a limited pitch count as manager A.J. Hinch looks to preserve him for the playoffs. Through 29 starts (164 innings) this season, Morton owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 10.8 K/9.