Morton allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Saturday's loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

Morton posted a 4-1 record with a 3.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 through five starts since returning from the disabled list July 7, and Saturday's outing continued his strong work on the mound. He's established himself as a strong fantasy asset in the majority of settings, and it also helps that Morton is pitching for a contender. He lines up to face the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.