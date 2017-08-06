Astros' Charlie Morton: Spins another solid outing
Morton allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Saturday's loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
Morton posted a 4-1 record with a 3.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 through five starts since returning from the disabled list July 7, and Saturday's outing continued his strong work on the mound. He's established himself as a strong fantasy asset in the majority of settings, and it also helps that Morton is pitching for a contender. He lines up to face the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Rays for ninth win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Fans nine over seven scoreless frames Tuesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss in serviceable effort Wednesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Gets needed run support Friday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Kicking off second half•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Sharp in return from disabled list Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...