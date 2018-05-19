Astros' Charlie Morton: Stays undefeated against Cleveland
Morton (6-0) held Cleveland to one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts through seven innings to pick up the win Friday night.
Morton was characteristically efficient, as he needed just 97 pitches to get through seven innings and lower his ERA to a pristine 1.94. He improved his K:BB to a clean 70:18 and has allowed more than three runs just once all season long. The money pitch for Morton was the curveball, which induced seven swinging strikes on just 30 offerings. That pitch has been nasty all season. Entering Friday, Morton's 56.7 percent whiff-per-swing rate on his curveball was best in the majors. Expect him to ride that pitch all year long, including his next time out Thursday night, when he'll get another shot at Cleveland.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Whiffs career-high 14 in Saturday's win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Struggles to throw strikes•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Dominates Yankees for fourth win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Taken deep twice Tuesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Has another strong outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Done in by own bullpen•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart