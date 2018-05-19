Morton (6-0) held Cleveland to one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts through seven innings to pick up the win Friday night.

Morton was characteristically efficient, as he needed just 97 pitches to get through seven innings and lower his ERA to a pristine 1.94. He improved his K:BB to a clean 70:18 and has allowed more than three runs just once all season long. The money pitch for Morton was the curveball, which induced seven swinging strikes on just 30 offerings. That pitch has been nasty all season. Entering Friday, Morton's 56.7 percent whiff-per-swing rate on his curveball was best in the majors. Expect him to ride that pitch all year long, including his next time out Thursday night, when he'll get another shot at Cleveland.