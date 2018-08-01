Morton (12-2) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Seattle.

Morton received a level support that had been missing during the team's five-game losing streak, which was snapped Tuesday. Manager A.J. Hinch shuffled a lineup that had hit .190 since the All-Star break and got the desired results. The Astros amassed 15 hits, some timely enough to allow Morton to pitch with a lead and post his 12th win of the season. He's next scheduled to pitch Monday on the road against the Giants.