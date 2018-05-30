Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out 10
Morton allowed three runs on eight hits while walking one over six innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out 10 but did not factor into the decision.
Morton got off to a shaky start Tuesday, allowing a leadoff home run to Brett Gardner followed by another run in the second inning on three consecutive base knocks. He cleaned things up after that, with his only other earned run coming on an Aaron Judge fifth-inning solo shot. The 34-year-old hurler has recorded as many double-digit strikeout games this season (four) as he had in his previous 10 major-league seasons. He's seemingly morphed himself into a bonafide fantasy ace in the early going and will look to stay hot in his upcoming Sunday start against the hard-hitting Red Sox.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Cleveland again•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Stays undefeated against Cleveland•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Whiffs career-high 14 in Saturday's win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Struggles to throw strikes•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Dominates Yankees for fourth win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Taken deep twice Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...