Morton allowed three runs on eight hits while walking one over six innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out 10 but did not factor into the decision.

Morton got off to a shaky start Tuesday, allowing a leadoff home run to Brett Gardner followed by another run in the second inning on three consecutive base knocks. He cleaned things up after that, with his only other earned run coming on an Aaron Judge fifth-inning solo shot. The 34-year-old hurler has recorded as many double-digit strikeout games this season (four) as he had in his previous 10 major-league seasons. He's seemingly morphed himself into a bonafide fantasy ace in the early going and will look to stay hot in his upcoming Sunday start against the hard-hitting Red Sox.