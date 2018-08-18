Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out four in no-decision
Morton threw five innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in Houston's 4-3 extra-inning defeat.
It wasn't quite the dominant stat line Morton's owners have grown accustomed to this season, but it was still a solid effort that nearly put him in line for his 13th win of his 2018 campaign. He's still in the midst of a phenomenal, career-best season at age 34 that has seen him post a 2.85 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and log 175 strikeouts over 142.1 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws seven strong innings in no-decision•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Stops Astros' slide•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Allows just one in no-decision•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Undone by shaky fifth inning•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Earns win despite surrendering five runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...