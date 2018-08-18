Morton threw five innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two in Houston's 4-3 extra-inning defeat.

It wasn't quite the dominant stat line Morton's owners have grown accustomed to this season, but it was still a solid effort that nearly put him in line for his 13th win of his 2018 campaign. He's still in the midst of a phenomenal, career-best season at age 34 that has seen him post a 2.85 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and log 175 strikeouts over 142.1 innings.