Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out nine in win Friday
Morton (8-1) struck out nine and walked four in a win over the Royals on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings.
Morton gave up a two-run double to Mike Moustakas in the third and later walked Moustakas with the bases loaded in the fifth. The walks were again a problem for Morton (he walked six in 3.2 innings in his previous start) but he was still able to come away with the win thanks to an Evan Gattis grand slam. The right-hander holds a 2.94 ERA and 1.14 WHIP along with an excellent 105:33 K:BB in 82.2 innings. His next matchup will be against the Rays in a start at home.
