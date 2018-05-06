Morton allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking four and striking out three across five innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton got off to a wild start Saturday, walking four of the first six batters he faced but escaped the inning having allowed only one earned run. He then settled in until the fifth inning, when he allowed a double to opposing pitch Zack Greinke who was driven in by the next batter before getting the early hook. This was one of Morton's worst starts of the season, which speaks to how well he has pitched through his first seven outings. He'll look to bounce back in his next opportunity, which should come against the Rangers.