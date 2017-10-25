Morton will toe the rubber against the Dodgers for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Morton will follow Lance McCullers in the Astros' rotation after conjuring up a brilliant performance against the Yankees in Saturday's Game 7. During that outing, Morton threw a five-inning shutout, allowing just three baserunners while striking out five to help the club reach the World Series. The Dodgers haven't confirmed their starter for Game 4 as of yet, but Morton will likely face off against 26-year-old Alex Wood.