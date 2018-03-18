Morton will pitch the fifth game of the season, April 2, Houston's home opener against the Orioles, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

Hinch could have made an argument for choosing the final three starters after Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel. Morton will be the team's No. 5 starter following Lance McCullers and Gerrit Cole. The manager wanted to reward last year's World Series hero with the start in the home opener when they raise the flag at Minute Maid Park. It was Morton that earned the Game 7 win with four innings of relief.