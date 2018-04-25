Astros' Charlie Morton: Taken deep twice Tuesday
Morton allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two over four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
Morton carried a 0.72 ERA into Tuesday's outing, so he certainly can be afforded a bit of a slip up. He struggled a bit with command and only induced four swings and misses, en route to season-worst outputs in runs, walks, strikeouts and innings pitched. Morton's looked so locked in though in every other start this year, so there's little reason to think Tuesday's showing was anything more than a blip on the radar against a tough opponent. He's slated to take on another potent offense his next time out, Monday against the Yankees.
