Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss despite solid outing
Morton (10-2) surrendered two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings as he was handed the loss Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Morton cruised through six scoreless innings, but he gave up a two-RBI single to Matt Duffy in the bottom of the seventh, which gave the Rays a 2-1 lead. Morton certainly deserved a better fate after working into the seventh with just two runs allowed. Prior to Sunday's outing, he hadn't allowed a run over his last two starts (13 innings) and had 17 strikeouts over that span. Morton will look to continue his recent success in his next start Saturday against the White Sox.
