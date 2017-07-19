Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss in serviceable effort Wednesday
Morton (7-4) tossed 6.2 innings Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out five in a losing effort against the Mariners.
Morton rolled through the first three innings before allowing a single and a Ben Game home run to start the fourth inning. The right-hander filled the zone with 66 of his 102 offerings going for strikes, but it simply wasn't enough given that the Houston bats fell silent at the hands of Seattle's James Paxton. Morton will look to get back into the win column Tuesday against the Phillies.
