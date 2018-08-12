Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss Saturday
Morton (12-3) allowed three runs on seven hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out four over six innings in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.
Morton meandered threw his six innings, allowing leadoff batters to reach base four times. Three double-plays minimized potential damage, but the Mariners were able to strike for three runs in the fourth inning and that was enough. Houston's offense continued its slump, managing just three hits off the light-tossing Wade LeBlanc. Morton will return to the bump Friday on the road against the Athletics.
