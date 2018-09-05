Morton (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morton has not yet reported back to manager A.J. Hinch how he felt, so we're still in a holding pattern as to whether the pitcher will be ready to return for the weekend series against the Red Sox. "Everything is pointing in the right direction," Hinch said. "There's no declaration or decision, but I love seeing that he's on the mound." If Morton is unable to throw this weekend, then the Astros will have Josh James start one of the games in Boston.

