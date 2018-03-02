Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws routine two innings Thursday
Morton tossed two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out one in Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Last year's hero in Game 7 of the World Series threw strikes on 17 of his 24 pitches and mainly stuck to fastballs. At the age of 33, Morton enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017 while reaching new heights with his fastball and posting a career-high 10.0 K/9.
