Morton allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Morton did his part, quelling the Giants' bats, but got little support from his teammates, who placed one man in scoring position while he was in the game. He was looking at a loss before Marwin Gonzalez's three-run home run in the ninth gave Houston the win. This was Morton's third straight quality start, a run in which his ERA is 1.89 with 21 strikeouts over 19 innings. He's next scheduled to take the mound Friday at home against Seattle.