Morton allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four across three innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Sunday.

As expected, Morton was limited in pitch count as the Astros gear up for the postseason. On a positive note, it didn't look like he had any problems with shoulder soreness that caused him to leave last weekend's start after just one inning. Though nothing has been made official at this point in time, it's expected that Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole will take the mound versus the Indians during the first two games of the ALDS, so look for Morton to start Game 3 or 4 in Cleveland.