Astros' Charlie Morton: Toying with changeup
Morton worked on his changeup in Saturday's game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out four over 4.2 innings.
Morton's dedicating some of spring training to developing a changeup, which would be a fourth pitch to complement his fastball, cutter, curveball mix. The changeup isn't nearly as effective as his other offerings, but that pitch isn't what did him in Saturday. He had early problems commanding all of his pitches and didn't start using the changeup until the third and fourth innings. He got a better feel for his entire repertoire as the game went on and managed to throw 69 pitches, putting him on schedule to be where he needs to be for the regular season.
