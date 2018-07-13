Astros' Charlie Morton: Undone by shaky fifth inning
Morton allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the A's. He notched five strikeouts but allowed six hits and two walks.
It was a laborious 4.1 innings for Morton, who threw 104 pitches in that span with just 65 of them going for strikes. Morton made it through the first four innings mostly unscathed with just two hits allowed, but the wheels came off in the fifth when he loaded the bases to start the inning and allowed a two-run double to Nick Martini. His swing-and-miss stuff was still on display as he induced 11 whiffs in his outing Thursday, but this marks two shaky starts in a row for Morton. He'll make his next start after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Earns win despite surrendering five runs•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Fans 13 in scoreless outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Gives up unearned run in win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out nine in win Friday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Kicks off series in Kansas City•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart