Morton allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the A's. He notched five strikeouts but allowed six hits and two walks.

It was a laborious 4.1 innings for Morton, who threw 104 pitches in that span with just 65 of them going for strikes. Morton made it through the first four innings mostly unscathed with just two hits allowed, but the wheels came off in the fifth when he loaded the bases to start the inning and allowed a two-run double to Nick Martini. His swing-and-miss stuff was still on display as he induced 11 whiffs in his outing Thursday, but this marks two shaky starts in a row for Morton. He'll make his next start after the All-Star break.