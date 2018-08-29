Morton allowed three runs on three hits in 4.2 innings Tuesday against the A's, striking out three and walking four in a no-decision.

The three runs Morton allowed came from a three-run home run off the bat of Matt Olson in the third inning. Although Morton hasn't made it past the fifth inning in three straight starts he still has 17 quality starts on the year and is 6-3 with a 3.84 ERA over his last 15 outings. The right-hander ranks in the top 10 among AL starters in wins (13), ERA (3.14) and strikeouts (185). His next start will be against the Angels at home.