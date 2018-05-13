Astros' Charlie Morton: Whiffs career-high 14 in Saturday's win
Morton (5-0) picked up the win over the Rangers on Saturday, giving up one run on four hits over seven innings while striking out a career-high 14.
Aside from a Ronald Guzman solo shot in the third inning, Morton completely dominated the Rangers lineup, generating 23 swinging strikes among his 105 pitches. The right-hander will take a 2.03 ERA and eye-popping 62:17 K:BB through 48.2 innings into his next outing Friday at home against Cleveland.
