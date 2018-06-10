Astros' Charlie Morton: Wild in short outing
Morton allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and six walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Morton was exceptionally wild in this start, hitting four batters on top of the six free passes he surrendered. While his line was far from sparkling, it could have been much worse for him, as he managed to strand the bases loaded in both the first and second innings while stranding runners at second and third in the third inning. After an incredible run to start the season, Morton has come back to earth of late, as he has allowed 26 baserunners across his last 15 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Dealt first loss of season•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out 10•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Cleveland again•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Stays undefeated against Cleveland•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Whiffs career-high 14 in Saturday's win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Struggles to throw strikes•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...