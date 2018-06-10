Morton allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and six walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton was exceptionally wild in this start, hitting four batters on top of the six free passes he surrendered. While his line was far from sparkling, it could have been much worse for him, as he managed to strand the bases loaded in both the first and second innings while stranding runners at second and third in the third inning. After an incredible run to start the season, Morton has come back to earth of late, as he has allowed 26 baserunners across his last 15 innings.