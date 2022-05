McCormick is starting in center field and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Mariners.

The 27-year-old led off in seven of the last eight games and hit .265 with a homer, a triple, three doubles, five runs and three RBI over that span. While he'll be one of the favorite options to serve as the leadoff man if Jose Altuve needs a day off, McCormick will likely hit in the bottom third of the Astros' lineup after Altuve was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Monday.