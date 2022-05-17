McCormick went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

He got the Astros on the board with a blast off Garrett Whitlock in the fifth inning. McCormick has gone yard in back-to-back games and has a modest three-game RBI streak going, boosting his slash line on the season to .242/.296/.444 with four homers, one steal, 11 RBI and 13 runs through 108 plate appearances. The 27-year-old continues to see fairly regular playing time between center field and left field, but with Jake Meyers (shoulder) close to begin a rehab assignment, McCormick could be running out of time to solidify his hold on a roster spot.