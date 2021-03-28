The Astros informed McCormick on Sunday that he will be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heading into the weekend, McCormick already looked to be in decent shape to make the roster as a reserve outfielder, but Myles Straw's placement in MLB's COVID-19 health and safety protocol was enough for McCormick to officially secure his spot with Houston. Provided Straw hasn't tested positive for the virus and is able to clear the protocol before Opening Day, he should still be in line for primary duties in center field, with McCormick representing his top backup. McCormick has posted strong walk rates throughout his minor-league career, and while he lacks Straw's high-end speed, he boasts the far more potent bat of the two. McCormick could get an opportunity in center field if Straw falters in his first taste of everyday playing time in the majors.