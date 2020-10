The Astros optioned McCormick to their taxi squad Sunday ahead of Game 1 of the team's ALCS matchup with the Rays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Though McCormick was included on the Astros' roster for each of the previous two rounds of the postseason, he didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut. Rather than keeping McCormick around for the ALCS as a luxury fifth outfielder, Houston decided to swap him out for a long-relief option in Chase De Jong.